American model Abigail Ratchford has made headlines with her latest photo on Instagram. The diva, who recently shared a topless photo in which her fellow model was seen holding Ratchford's chest has once again made heads turn with her hot photo shoot. According to the latest post, the diva is seen fully naked in a bathtub full of rose petals which has left fans awestruck and wanting more. Ratchford is a well-known face in the modelling industry who often makes headlines for her hot and sexy photos on social media.

The 27-year-old model is seen curled up in a the bathtub filled with dark red rose petals. This is not the first time that the model has wooed her fans with a sexy photo. Ratchford has earlier shared similar photos on her official Instagram account which had created a buzz among her followers. The diva has a whopping nine million fans following her on the social media platform and more are pouring in.

In the scandalous photo that was taken down by Instagram recently, the American bombshell sizzles in the tub lying fully naked while she is seen flaunting her bare sun-kissed curvy body surrounded by thousands of dark red rose petals. While the photo leaves little to one's imagination, the diva manages to cover her private parts with her bare hands.

Ratchford's followers on her official Instagram handle loved the photo that managed to rack up almost 60,000 likes and above 800 comments within a short time since it was uploaded online. While many were left floored, one wrote, "My gawd that's hot!!".

The flawless beauty's seductive photos always manage to grab much attention from her fans.

Ratchford is more popular for her social media presence and she knows how to engage her fans quite well.