Brazilian model Suzy Cortez is once again in the limelight for her sexy photos on Instagram. The diva who recently created a buzz for getting Barcelona star Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin has shared a sizzling photo of herself on social media leaving fans wanting more.

Cortez is one of the biggest fans of the Barcelona star and she has declared that she would go one step further to show her love for the footballer in an earlier TV interview. She had also shared a video while she was getting inked with the footballer's face.

In the photo, Cortez is seen wearing a sizzling white monokini while she strikes a sexy pose in front of the camera. The photo has garnered more than 7,000 likes and fans have flooded the comments section with love and fire emojis.

The Miss BumBum winner is known to be one of the most active models using the social media platform to keep her fans updated about her day to day life. Cortez's sexy photos and videos on her official Instagram handle attract millions of fans worldwide. At present, she has more than 2.1 million fans following her on the social media platform.

While Cortez is mostly known for sharing hot and sexy photos, she is also a fitness enthusiast. Her fitness videos have garnered millions of views on the digital platform and she is quite the inspiration for youngsters these days. Her rigorous workout routine for a beautiful and curvy body is what one would love to follow nowadays to stay fit and healthy.

Cortez has often made heads turn with her sizzling photos and videos. In an earlier Instagram post, the sexy model shared a picture in which she went topless. The photo notched up over 62.5K likes and views and became a talking point.