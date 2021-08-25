Brazilian Instagram Model Dies after Being Fatally Shot in the Face While Leaving Party

An Instagram influencer and model died after being shot in the face she was leaving a party in the city of Manaus in Brazil. Raila Sales Ferreira, 20, fought for her life for five days in a hospital before succumbing to her injuries on Monday, following the brutal shootout, local authorities said.

Police have launched an investigation but the unidentified assailant is still on the lam. Crime has been on the rise in Brazil this year. Earlier this month, three jail inmates in Brazil allegedly killed a fellow prisoner by stabbing him in the neck and cutting his heart out with a sharpened toothbrush before hacking off his penis and stuffing it in his mouth.

Gory Murder

Ferreira, a popular Instagram model in Brazil, was attending a part and had just left last week when she was attacked. According to local news site D24am, Ferreira had just left the party and was about to get into a taxi she had ordered on an app when she was shot in the face. The unknown assailant fired multiple shots on her face and fled the scene immediately.

Emergency service workers were immediately called. On reaching the scene, they found that despite the suffering horrific injuries, the model was still alive. She was transported to the intensive care unit of Joao Lucio Hospital and Emergency Room.

Doctors conducted a surgery on her and extracted the bullets but Ferreira was remained critical. She remained there in that condition for five days fighting for her life before succumbing to her injuries on Monday. Nothing much is known about the model and if the murder was related to any cartel. Also, no one has come up and identified himself as Ferreira's family member.

Killed Mercilessly

Police have launched an investigation but haven't said anything about the motive behind the murder as they are yet to identify and arrest the suspect.

Photos taken following the shooting show how the glass window of the taxi's back door was left completely shattered. The autopsy report of Ferreira shows her cause of death as cerebral oedema (excess accumulation of fluid in the intracellular or extracellular spaces of the brain), cranial hemorrhage and cranial trauma caused by the gunshot.

Crime rate, particularly with women victims, have been on the rise in Brazil. According to a 2020 report from Women's Media Center (WMC), femicide rates across Brazil continue to rise despite the overall murder rate falling. In 2019, femicide rate jumped 7 percent in Brazil although overall violent crime rate declined by 19 percent.