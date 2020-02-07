Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez seems to have no limit when it comes to stunning her fan followers. The diva, who is known for her famous butts, has set fire to the internet with her latest scandalous picture on social media.

The Miss BumBum has recently shared a series of hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram handle that have sent hearts racing. In one of the photos, Cortez is seen flaunting her assets in a revealing netted outfit leaving her fans spellbound.

Suzi Cortez is a sensation on Instagram

The photo has racked up more than 29k likes and views on the social media platform. Several fans have bombarded the comments section with messages like gorgeous and beautiful. Cortez, who loves to flaunt her body in front of the camera and social media, was recently involved in controversy for her new tattoo.

Cortez got her favourite sportsperson and Barcelona star Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin, leaving her fans amazed. This did not really go down well with the footballer or his family.

Earlier, Cortez tagged Messi in a scandalous photo after which he blocked her from Instagram. However, Cortez seems unstoppable when it comes to showing her love for the footballer. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video in which she is seen wearing only a number 10 jersey and covering her backside with a football.

Cortez makes sure that her fans are updated about the events taking place in her life. She often shares stories from her day to day life with her two million Instagram fans.

Cortez's six-pack abs have caught much attention from fans lately and she isn't shy of showing them off on the social media platform.