American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to fame after her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series, has taken fans by surprise with her latest photoshoot on Instagram. The actor has shared a sultry looking picture of herself in which she is seen donning a hot black lace top paired with a lower bikini while she lay on her bed biting her finger and giving a sexy look at the camera. The photo has taken the internet by storm and fans aren't able to keep calm.

The Princess switch actor often makes headlines for her sexy photos and videos on social media. The diva captioned the photo as #ThirstyThursday once again bringing a sexy end to the weekend with her Instagram post. According to the latest reports, Vanessa had split with her boyfriend Austin Butler in early January this year. However, she still hasn't got over him. Vanessa and Austin dated one another for nearly a decade before finally going their separate ways.

Moreover, reports have it that Vanessa recently went out on a date with NBA star Kyle Kuzma. Both were spotted having dinner together in Brooklyn enjoying their time together at the Lilia restaurant soon after her break-up with Austin.

While Vanessa seems to have moved on in her life, some friends questioned the diva if her closeness with Kyle is to make her ex-beau Austin jealous. Well, that's something only Vanessa would know and most probably she wouldn't like to share it with anyone.

Meanwhile, looking at her latest Instagram post no one can doubt that the diva is quite happy with herself. She doesn't really need anyone to entertain herself.

The diva recently got a new sunflower tattoo, which she flaunted to her 37.7 million fans on the social media platform.