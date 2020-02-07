American model-actor-businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who needs no introduction for her sexiness is yet again making headlines for her social media post. The diva known for her ever-flourishing cosmetics business has shared a sultry photo on her official Instagram handle a few hours ago that has left fans wanting more.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian claims that #skims is the best Valentines gift this year. She also reveals that a big announcement is to be made tomorrow. The sensational beauty has a perfect hourglass figure and is already the talking point for her millions of fans worldwide. Right from the beginning of her career, the American media personality grabbed millions of eyeballs from all over the world.

Kardashian's new photo sends fans into a frenzy

The sexy business tycoon gained paparazzi's attention as a friend and stylist to Paris Hilton, the Hilton hotel heiress who became popular for her 2004 sex tape 1 Night in Paris. Kim had a similar record as the diva also grabbed the spotlight after her sex scandal in 2002.

The same year Kim was about to turn 23 and she with her boyfriend Ray J went to celebrate her big day at a luxury resort in Cabo, Mexico. They even took a camcorder to film themselves while having sex. Later, the tape was released online and was watched more than 150 million times that got her all fame.

Kim is mother of 4

Meanwhile, Kim is now a mother of four children Saint West, Psalm West, North West, Chicago West and one of the most successful business personalities in the US. The 39-year-old diva often makes heads turn with her hot and sexy photos on social media. Recently, the famous model recalled her father Robert Kardashian.

The dive believes that her youngest son Psalm West is the reincarnation of her late father. Kim Kardashian seems to work towards becoming a lawyer as these days she's hitting the books hard. Unlike a lot of famous personalities, the curvaceous Kim Kardashian has a whopping 159 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle.

Check out some of the hottest photos and videos of the diva here: