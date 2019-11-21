Brad Pitt's love life seems to be going nowhere as of now and the star is still very much single. Though there were solid rumors of Pitt being back in the dating game with Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat, it seems that they are untrue.

The 55-year-old's fans went into a tizzy after a photograph, featuring Pitt and Shawkat together, appeared during their visit to Fire art exhibition in Los Angeles. Not being seen actively on the dating platform ever since his split with former wife Angelina Jolie, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, is reportedly 'Just Friends' with Shawkat. Breaking the hearts of their fans, Pitt and Jolie, split up in September 2016 after being together for almost 12 years. The duo has six kids; Maddox (18), Pax (15), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11)

How did the Pitt-Shawkat rumors come into picture?

The Pitt-Shawkat rumors came to life when Meral Melika Duran, an Instagram user, and EU strategist, shared their pictures at the LA-based Wilding Cran Gallery. Duran captioned the pictures saying that she had a very interesting conversation with Brad and liked his positive attitude. Last month, Pitt-Shawkat attended Mike Birbiglia's comedy show together and later posed for pictures backstage.

Prior to Shawkat, it was rumoured that Pitt was dating spiritual healer and jewellery designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Eyebrows were also raised in his growing proximity with MIT Professor Neri Oxman. There were also rumors of Pitt getting back with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2005. Meanwhile, Shawkat, who admitted to her bisexuality in 2017, was dating Michael Angarano and Jack Antonoff in the past.

Previously, there were reports that 44-year-old Angelina Jolie was open to the idea of dating again. It was revealed that the star has already been on a few dates with no serious outcomes. During an interview Pitt spoke at length about his appearance in movies: "It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else."