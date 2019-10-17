Charlize Theron recently appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" along with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie to promote her upcoming film "Bombshell." At the talk show, Theron addressed rumours about her dating Brad Pitt.

Recently, "false" rumours surfaced that Theron and Pitt were getting up close and personal at Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont. While playing a game called "Who Would Charlize Rather" on the Ellen show, Pitt's name came up as potential matches for Theron.

"I did not date Brad," Kidman told Theron in a rather reassuring tone. "But I apparently did. I had an entire relationship I didn't even know about," Theron said, as the three actresses burst into laughter at the absurdity of the rumour. Theron had recently revealed that she was "shocking single."

Other celebrities whose names came up during the game included Canadian singer Drake, 25-year-old Harry Styles, Trevor Noah and Michael B. Jordan. In the end, the women concluded that Jordan was the perfect choice for Theron, who is a single mother of two children.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actress said that she has to juggle between family and her career.

"My life is a little overwhelmed," admits Theron. "I just had three surgeries. I'm promoting two films... We don't have a nanny right now and I know that I couldn't do what I do and have this career if I didn't have help and support."

"Every single person in my life who is like my family has just stepped in and it's really meant a lot to me," she adds. "Tonight I was literally, like, writing [while] a friend of mine was watching the puppies. My mom is cooking dinner for the kids right now."

"Bombshell," starring the three actresses puts international news outlet Fox News in the spotlight as it talks about the Roger Ailes scandal. "Bombshell" will debut in theaters on December 20.