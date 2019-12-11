Brad Pitt has finally spoken about the dating rumours surrounding him ever since his split with former wife Angelina Joline in 2016.

Last month, the 55-year-old Hollywood actor was believed to be dating Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat, after the duo was spotted at the LA-based Wilding Cran Gallery. In October too, Pitt-Shawkat attended Mike Birbiglia's comedy show together and later posed for pictures backstage. Quashing the rumours Pitt said what he shares with Shawkat is nothing more than a platonic friendship.

Prior to Shawkat, it was rumoured that Pitt was dating spiritual healer and jewellery designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Eyebrows were also raised in his growing proximity with MIT Professor Neri Oxman. There were also rumours of Pitt getting back with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2005. Meanwhile, Shawkat, who admitted to her bisexuality in 2017, was dating Michael Angarano and Jack Antonoff in the past.

None of the dating rumours are true

However, during an interview with New York Times Magazine, Pitt revealed the truth behind his dating life. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true - I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn't mean anything," said the actor who has been nominated for Golden Globe for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Pitt and Jolie, who fell into love on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, split up in September 2016 after being together for almost 12 years. The duo has six kids; Maddox (18), Pax (15), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11).

Pitt has stopped reading press for 12 years now

Brad further went on to talk about his career choices prior to his debut in Hollywood, which helped in remaining humble despite being the star in the shining world of showbiz. "When I first started my career, I was in USA Today. I was pretty pleased with myself. Two days after it came out, I go over to a friend-of-a-friend's house. In the kitchen I look down and there's a litter box for the cat - and there's my piece in USA Today with a cat turd on top of it. That pretty much defines it."

Revealing that he has stopped reading all press since 2004 in order to stay away from negative publicity, Pitt stated that it is not just reviews but also magazines as it would inform about his life choices and work which the 55-year-old actor does not find helpful.