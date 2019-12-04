Three years ago, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, famously known as 'Brangelina', had announced their split, it broke millions of hearts. Opening up for the first time ever since the split, Brad Pitt has admitted that the separation coupled with the custody battle for their children had left him too emotional.

The last couple of years were filled with turmoil for the actor both on professional and personal front. From his bitter split-up with Jolie to his struggle with alcohol and the differences with his elder son Maddox, the actor has weathered it all.

Split-up from Jolie made Pitt cry first time in two decades

Chatting with his former 'Meet Joe Black (1998)' co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, Brad who admitted having cried incessantly for the first time in two decades after his split, said that he was still comprehending the idea of taking the blame.

"I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term?," said the Ad Astra star adding, "I hadn't cried in, like, 20 years. Now I find myself, at this later stage, much more moved. Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved. I don't know where it's going, but I think it's a good sign."

During the custody and divorce proceedings, Jolie had accused Pitt of drinking excessively and physical abuse. Revealing that he is currently sober after attending AA meetings for almost a year and a half, the Once Upon a Time actor stated that he saw it as an escape.

People are on a lookout for mistakes being committed

Further, into the conversation, Pitt said that these days society is following 'cancel culture' under which people are more concerned about the mistakes being committed rather on the choices that come later.

"But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting," said Pitt without specifying the context of his comment.

Speaking about his own mistakes in life, Pitt stated that he values the mistakes that he has made in his life as the actor thinks that the faults made him wiser.

"You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it," said the 55-year-old actor.