Amid several "false" rumours about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a new report claimed that the actor's mother was furious with his ex-wife for trash talking about him in a recent interview. According to Radar Online, Pitt's mother, Jane, plans to see him this holiday season and will most likely get into a war with Jolie.

"She's done with all this cruelty and unpleasantness that's been shown towards her son and looking to confront Angie head-on," a source told Radar Online. However, this claim could not be independently verified as there have been several false rumours about Pitt and Jolie in the past.

Jolie, 44, recently spoke out about her broken marriage with Pitt and the relationship with her kids.

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," Jolie explained in a recent interview to Harper's Bazaar, "Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

"I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world," she added.

Jolie and Pitt, 55, were involved in a bitter custody battle over their underage kids. There have been several issues in the family, especially after the infamous and alleged altercation between Pitt and Maddox on a private jet in 2016. Pitt was investigated by Child Protective Services at the time, but was ultimately cleared.

Since Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split in 2016 the duo have been surrounded with several wrong rumours about their relationship, some of which also involved their children. Pitt and Jolie, who were together for 12 years, have six children sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11.