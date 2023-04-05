Boys Planet: How to Watch Final Planet Mission Live; A Complete Guide to Star Creators

Boys Planet Final Planet Mission will take place live at the Jamsil Indoor Gym on Thursday, April 20, at 8.50 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can take part in the program as star creators.

The final broadcast of this reality competition show will be telecast live online on Mnet on the same day. Nearly 5,500 people can attend the in-person program. The final 18 contestants of the show will perform live onstage in front of the audience on this day. Final Planet Mission of the Boys Planet is around the corner, and here is how to watch it live from on-site.

Mnet released an official statement sharing the details about the event and the procedure to apply for attendees. The recruitment period ends on Sunday, April 9. People born before April 20, 2008, are eligible to apply. International participants must bring their passports to attend the event.

"We invite star creators to attend the last stage of the shining boys' competition towards the debut of their dreams. Only those who can attend the event should apply. The actual viewing time may vary according to the situation on-site, and the detailed schedule, including entry and recording start time, will be announced to the visitors," the statement read.

How to Watch Boys Planet Finale Live Online?

Currently, 28 contestants are waiting for the results of the Artist Battle. The winners of this round will be revealed Thursday, April 7, at 8.50 pm. After this round, the third elimination will take place. Out of 28 contestants, only 18 contestants will be selected for the final round. The third survival announcement will be broadcast live online on Friday, April 7, at 2 pm KST.

People from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Philippines, Nigeria, France, Germany, and the UK, can watch the third survival announcement on the official YouTube channel of Mnet K-pop.