Boys Planet Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 12 will air on Mnet Thursday, April 20, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of Mnet K-pop.

The wait is over. The nine winners of the reality survival show will be revealed through a live broadcast on Thursday. The viewers are curious about who will make it to the end with their talents and luck. The results of the Final Battle Mission will be out this week. The top 9 contestants of the survival show will be announced on Thursday. Mnet shared a glimpse of the partial rankings of the global vote on Monday, April 17, on its official YouTube channel.

Three of the top 18 contestants who secured the 3rd, 10th, and 11th spots in the final global ranking are Sung Han Bin, Park Han Bin, and Kim Tae Rae. Han Bin secured the third position -- two places lower than his ranking after the third elimination announcement. Han Bin managed to climb up a spot by securing the top rank. Tae Rae managed to be in 11th position -- seven places lower than his ranking after the third survival announcement.

How to Watch?

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet:

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

The viewers are curious to know the final result. But before the big announcement, the contestants will perform live online and compete with each other through the last battle mission. The preview for this week provides a glimpse of the final moments. The trainees seem to tense as they wait for the final results.

The followers of this survival show have been speculating about the contestants who will become the winners of this survival show. Some commonly mentioned names are Kim Ji Woong, Ricky, Park Gun Wook, Sung Han Bin, Zhang Hao, Han Yu Jin, Kim Tae Rae, Jay, and Cha Woong Ki.

Watch Boys Planet episode 12 on Mnet Thursday, April 13, at 8.50 pm KST to know the top 9 contestants. The winners will receive numerous benefits, including a chance to perform live onstage in front of the Star Creators.