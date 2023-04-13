Boys Planet Episode 11 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 11 will air on Mnet Thursday, April 13, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on Viki.

With just a week left for the finale, the viewers are curious about who will make it to the last round. The results of the third elimination will be out this week. Out of 28 contestants, only 18 participants will perform live onstage in the final round. Mnet shared a glimpse of the elimination on Friday, April 7, through a live stream of the third survival announcement.

Star Master Jeon Somi asked the members of team Switch and En Garde from the Artist Battle Mission to step forward. She announced the trainee who received the 11th position in the global ranking. Contestants Park Han Bin, who performed the song, Switch, managed to rise two spots from his position in the second elimination announcement. He secured the 11th position in the global ranking. The other surviving trainees will be revealed on Thursday.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet:

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

The viewers are curious to know the final result. But before the third elimination announcement, the contestants will enjoy some time together through fun games. The preview for this week provides a glimpse of the new mission given to the participants. The trainees seem to enjoy their time together. Kim Jae Hwan will be the eighth Star Master of Boys Planet.

The followers of this survival show have been speculating about the contestants who will make it to the final round. Some of the commonly mentioned names are. Seok Matthew, Kim Ji Woong, Keita, Ricky, Park Gun Wook, Sung Han Bin, Zhang Hao, Han Yu Jin, Kim Tae Rae, Jay, and Cha Woong Ki.

Watch Boys Planet episode 11 on Mnet Thursday, April 13, at 8.50 pm KST to know the top 18 contestants. The winners will receive numerous benefits, including a chance to perform live onstage in front of the Star Creators.

Here is the Preview of Boys Planet Episode 11: