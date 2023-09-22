Three Members of Stray Kids Overcome Car Accident; Trio to Rock Global Citizen Festival

Stray Kids, the popular K-pop group, has encountered a disruption in their upcoming schedule as three of its members—Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin—were involved in a recent car accident. JYP Entertainment, the management agency, made an official announcement on September 21st, confirming that the trio had been in a minor car collision the day prior.

Fortunately, the agency stated that neither the members nor the accompanying staff in the vehicle suffered severe injuries. However, they did sustain mild muscle pain and bruises, prompting medical professionals to recommend conservative treatment for the time being.

As a result of this unfortunate incident, Lee Know and Hyunjin have regrettably withdrawn from their planned attendance at Milan Fashion Week. In addition, Seungmin has canceled his scheduled birthday YouTube live broadcast.Stray Kids had been slated to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23rd. Due to the circumstances, they will now perform as a trio, featuring Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, while the other members recover.

"Hello, this is JYPE. While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wednesday), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision.

