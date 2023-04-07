A Boss and A Babe Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

A Boss and A Babe episode 6 will air on GMM 25 Friday, April 7, at 8.30 pm ICT. Intern Cher might finally hear everything he has been waiting for for a long. Young businessman Gun could openly talk about his feelings to the intern. The viewers can look forward to some romantic moments between the onscreen couple this week. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on GMM 25.

Thai BL drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on ViuTv. The official YouTube channel of GMM 25 will also release the episode with subtitles on Friday.

The total duration of the upcoming episode could be approximately 50 minutes. The chapter might show Gun confessing his love to Cher unexpectedly. It could be an unexpected moment for Cher. The intern had lost hope in getting into a relationship with the boss.

Here are the international air timings of A Boss and A Babe episode 6:

Australia - 12.30 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

South Korea - 10.30 am

The US - 8.30 am

Spoilers

Cher was confused about his feelings for Gun. Cher knew he was feeling something different, but the intern did not know if he was doing the right thing. People close to him, including Jade, warned the intern about his relationship with the boss. He was trying to forget everything and focus on his studies when Gun knocked on his door. Cher was surprised to see Gun in front of the house.

The promo for this week shows Cher trying to hide his feelings for Gun and act normal. But the boss gets closer to the intern. He might even confess his love to the young man, who is waiting to hear it from his boss. It is unclear if it's a dream sequence. The followers of this Thai BL drama will have to watch episode 6 on Friday to know more about it.

A Boss and A Babe Episode 5 Recap

Previously, Gun and Cher did not get to spend much time together because of their busy schedules. Gun's former lover and his close friend, Porsche, also played a vital role in separating the onscreen couple. Cher became jealous and started ignoring his boss when he saw Porsche in Gun's office. Porsche used this situation to bring Cher closer to Gun.

Gradually, Cher's friends and colleagues started noticing his mood swings. Jade warned his friend twice about his relationship with Gun. He said an intern and a boss could never fall in love. Since the situation was not in his favor, Cher decided to give up on his feelings for Gun. He realized it would not be easy to forget everything and act normal. The intern heard a knock on his door while he was lost in his thoughts. Gun was standing in front of his house when he opened the door.

Here is a Preview of A Boss and A Babe Episode 6: