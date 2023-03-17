A Boss and A Babe Episode 3 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

A Boss and A Babe episode 3 will air on GMM 25 Friday, March 17, at 8.30 pm ICT. The chapter will continue to focus on the relationship between young businessman Gun and intern Cher. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on GMM 25.

Thai BL drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on ViuTv. The official YouTube channel of GMM 25 will also release the episode with subtitles on Friday.

The total duration of the upcoming episode could be approximately 50 minutes. The chapter will follow Gun and Cher as they spend time. Gun will take a step closer to Cher in the third episode of A Boss and a Babe, which will air on Friday.

Here are the international air timings of A Boss and A Babe episode 3:

Australia - 12.30 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

South Korea - 10.30 am

The US - 8.30 am

Spoilers

The preview for this week shows Gun telling his friend about Cher. Gun's friend notices the smile on his face when he talks about Cher. It surprises him because this is the first time he sees Gun getting excited while talking about someone after his breakup.

In the meantime, Cher tries to find the meaning behind the kiss he shared with Gun last night. He asks his friend about it. They warn him because they feel that Cher is not serious about his relationship with Gun. They tell Cher not to encourage Gun if he is not ready for a romantic relationship.

The promo video of this Thai BL drama then shows Cher and Gun spending quality time. Gun visits Cher in his hometown and meets his family. When Gun expresses his desire to stay with Cher that day, the intern informs his boss that there are no good hotels for him. The boss tells his intern he can sleep anywhere if he stays with the intern.

Watch A Boss and A Babe episode 3 will air on GMM 25 Friday, March 17, at 8.30 pm ICT to know what lies ahead for Gun and Cher.

Here is a Preview for this week: