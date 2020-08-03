Paul Begley is one of the most popular Christian evangelists, known for making doomsday predictions. Even though none of his doomsday predictions have turned true, the pastor enjoys a decent fan following everywhere. Now, Begley has claimed that the escalating conflict in Israel's border is actually hinting the coming of an apocalypse.

Apocalypse Prediction by Begley

According to pastor Begley, Israel is the only holy land on earth, and violent clashes in the country's border might be a premonition of devastating things that are yet to come. The comments from Begley come at a time when Israel's military has claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Referring to a quote from Zechariah Chapter 11, Begley claimed that the Bible has predicted an attack against Israel during the end times.

"For I will no longer have pity on the people of the land,' declares the Lord. 'I will give everyone into the hands of their neighbors and their king. They will devastate the land, and I will not rescue anyone from their hands. This is an incredible chapter, nobody ever talks about it," said Begley.

Revealing the Identity of Antichrist

Begley had previously claimed that Antichrist will assure evil dominance on the earth before the second coming of Christ. A few weeks back, in another video, Begley revealed that the identity of Antichrist has been revealed in the Bible. According to Begley, Antichrist will be most probably a world leader who will bring chaos to the entire planet. He also made it clear that this evil entity will introduce a new world order.

Begley also believes that Antichrist will be connected to Illuminati, an alleged shadow group that invisibly controls the group.

A few months back, Patriarch Kirill, a top Russian Orthodox patriarch had claimed that the rising popularity of advanced devices like smartphones could pave the way for the arrival of Antichrist. The patriarch argued that Antichrist will make use of these gadgets to control the entire humanity.