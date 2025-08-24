Bon Appétit, Your Majesty First Impression: Episode 1 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the new tvN drama starring Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa, launched strongly. It took viewers back to the heyday of popular historical fantasy romance dramas, like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The mini-series teased a strong bond between King Lee Heon and Chef Yeon Ji Young in the premiere.

The story unfolds as Yeon Ji Young transitions from an award-winning French chef to head of royal cuisine in the Joseon era. The first episode presents a lively, intense meeting between King Yi Heon and Chef Yeon Ji Young. In the opening, Ji Young is dragged to court, surrounded by scholars asking the King to behead her.

Ji Young anxiously waits for the King's decision when he approaches the Chef with a sword in his hand and appoints her as the head of the royal kitchen. His decision surprises everyone present in the royal court when the King explains that he liked the dish she prepared the previous night. Ji Young feels relieved after hearing the King's decision.

Crash Landing in the Past to Joseon

Ji Young then informs the viewers that she is from the year 2025 and shares her journey to the past. She participated in a culinary competition and became a winner a day before she crash-landed in the past to Joseon. She was excited about winning the competition and was on her way to meet her father in South Korea when an unexpected incident changed her life.

Ji Young's father had asked her to bring a Korean historical book from France. She had safely kept it in her handbag while travelling. Unfortunately, her co-passenger accidentally dropped his beverage onto her when he was excitedly looking out of the window to watch the complete solar eclipse. Ji Young quickly checked the book and rushed to the washroom to clean it. She peeped through the pages while wiping the book and unknowingly read a secret mantra at the time of a complete solar eclipse.

Shortly, the chef was pulled back in time to the Joseon era. When Ji Young regained consciousness, she was trapped in a dangling net. She quickly takes out her phone and searches for a signal to seek help. Meanwhile, the King enjoys hunting on the day of a complete solar eclipse. Though the chief eunuch and royal guard warn him about the appearance of a female ghost, he ignores them and chases a fox.

Yi Heon meets Ji Young in the hunting ground and mistakes her for the female ghost. In the meantime, she thinks that he is an artist and talks to him casually. Her attire, gesture, and language confused him. The King chases the Chef to the cliff top and aims an arrow at her. She tries to stop him, and the viewers get a good laugh from their first encounter. The chef even loses her handbag and everything inside it during their fight. When the King gets involved in a heated argument with the chef, someone attacks him. They both fall off the cliff.

The Confrontation

The King and the Chef continue their confrontation until she overpowers him and ties him with a rope. The chef drags him through the mountain until they find a shelter. Ji Young finds some clean clothes hung outside the house. She wears them and looks for some help when she suddenly hears some noise from inside. The chef finds a girl hiding inside the house who mistakes her for a thief.

The mysterious girl helps Ji Young realize that she traveled back in time. Together, they prepare a meal and invite the King to join them. Although Yi Heon initially hesitates, his hunger forces him to taste the meal. When Ji Young feeds the King, it reminds him of his mother. After having food, the girls go out in search of Ji Young's lost bag.

Shortly, the royal guard reaches out to the King and unties him. He meets Ji Young on his way back to the palace and plans to take revenge for everything she did to him. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2 to find out what lies ahead for Ji Young and the little girl.

Viewers' Reactions

#BonAppetitYourMajestyEp1 did its thing as the appetizer. Everything was set up perfectly and I can't wait to dive deeper. No transmigration just straight to Joseon. I need the next episode now and I'm hungry.

I really enjoyed the first episode and found the plot very interesting. And their first meeting was already chaos and confusion. The two arguing and disagreeing, she saying she is a chef and he is a king.

I feel confident saying after just one episode that Ji-yeong and Heon are going to be a great watch. Not only are they fun but their relationship has potential to be deep.

#LeeChaemin completely owns his role in #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp1. By the end it feels like the role was always his. He stepped up. Excited to see the king's growth and how #Yoona's character adapts to all this craziness.