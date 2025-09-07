Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 6 to Feature a Secret Date for Yeon Ji Young, Lee Heon

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 will air on tvN on Sunday (September 7) at 9:10 PM KST. Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon will enjoy a secret date in this chapter. According to the production team, the chef and the King get closer to each other, and viewers can expect to watch the budding romance between the duo.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (September 7) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 will focus on a secret date between Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon. The newly released stills feature the King and the chef in the market as an ordinary nobleman and a noblewoman. A photo shows the chef exchanging flowers with the King. The duo seems to have come out to collect ingredients for making a special dish to impress the new delegates arriving from overseas.

Meanwhile, the preview shows her getting ready to compete with three new chefs. King Lee Heon appears to be worried about the consequences of this competition. But the royal chef looks calm and confident in the preview video. Will she succeed in her mission? Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 on tvN on Sunday (September 7) at 9:10 PM KST.