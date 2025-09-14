Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 8 to Focus on Cooking Competition

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8 will air on tvN on Sunday (September 14) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the cooking competition between Ming cooks and royal chefs of Joseon. Although Yeon Ji Young was confident about the first two rounds, she might face an unexpected challenge.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8 will show Yeon Ji Young coming up with a new plan to win the cooking competition. The newly released stills capture the royal chef's frustration after finding out that her secret ingredient is missing. She confronts the Ming cooks during the competition. The preview stills tease a showdown between the two teams.

A photo shows Yeon Ji Young slicing meat while checking on her opponent. Another image shows Dang Baek Ryong with a welding knife, with a serious expression. Meanwhile, another set of photos teases a tense encounter between the two teams while the king and the envoy quietly observe them. Will the royal chef win this cooking competition? Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 8 on tvN on Sunday (September 14) at 9:10 PM KST.