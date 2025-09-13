Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 7: Lee Heon Protects Yeon Ji Young from Masked Attackers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 will air on tvN on Saturday (September 13) at 9:10 PM KST. Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon will go on an adventurous trip in this chapter. According to the production team, the King and the chef will encounter a group of masked men. The duo will meet a talented craftsman with an unfriendly personality. The newly released stills show Lee Heon protecting Yeon Ji Young from masked attackers.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (September 13) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 will revolve around Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon while they are on a trip to meet master craftsman Jang Choon Saeng, portrayed by Go Chang Seok. The newly released stills capture the fiery encounter of the King and the chef with the eccentric craftsman, who lives deep in the mountains. The duo struggles to convince the craftsman with their cooking competition.

Yeon Ji Young desperately needs a pressure cooker to win the competition. The King helps the chef by taking her to the mountains to meet the master craftsman. Unfortunately, the craftsman does not even bother to greet the King and the chef. A photo shows a rocky start between the trio as the picture hints at the disappointment of both the King and the chef after interacting with the stubborn craftsman.

Meanwhile, another set of stills teases trouble for the King and the chef. A photo shows the duo being surrounded by a group of masked men. The King steps in to protect the chef from the unknown attackers. Will this incident mark the beginning of their romantic journey? Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 7 on tvN on Saturday (September 13) at 9:10 PM KST.