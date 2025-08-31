Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 4 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4 will air on tvN on Sunday (August 31) at 9:10 PM KST. Yeon Ji Yeong and Kang Mok Ju's rivalry continues in this chapter. The preview stills teased trouble for the chef as they showed her struggling to set herself free from two court ladies. Concubine Kang Mok Joo may have set another trap for the newcomer in the palace.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on the cooking competition arranged by Queen Dowager Inju. The chef seems confident about her victory in the competition, but she may face some unexpected challenges. A photo shows Yeon Ji Young struggling to free herself from the tight grip of two court ladies. Another image focuses on the judges, King Yi Heon and Queen Dowager Inju. In the picture, they are patiently waiting for their meals while watching the chefs doing their best to win the competition.