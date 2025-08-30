Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 3 to Feature Rivalry Between Yeon Ji Yeong and Kang Mok Ju

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3 will air on tvN on Saturday (August 30) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature the beginning of a rivalry between Yeon Ji Yeong and Kang Mok Ju. The concubine will do everything within her limits to get rid of the newcomer in the palace. Will the chef withstand the pressure and find a way to return?

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on the relationship between Yeon Ji Young and King Lee Heon. A photo shows Ji Young focused on preparing a traditional French haute cuisine for Lee Heon while Seo Gil Geum quietly stands by her side. Another image captures the King's strange expression when the chef feeds him.

Meanwhile, the preview shows Mok Ju setting a trap in the kitchen out of jealousy. The video also teases an old encounter between the chef and the concubine. The viewers can tune in to tvN on Saturday to find out what lies ahead for the chef in the upcoming episode.