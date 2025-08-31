Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 3 Recap: [Spoilers] Secretly Teams Up With Yeon Ji Young

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3 finally explained why Yeon Ji Young was brought to the royal court as a criminal. The chapter also revealed how she became the royal cook, though the officials wanted her to be executed. The chef nearly completed her narrative on how she reached the royal court. In the upcoming episode, viewers can watch her excel as the royal cook and fight her way home.

The third episode of this historical fantasy romance drama solely focused on Yeon Ji Young's journey as a royal cook. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off last week and featured the chef in the palace. King Yi Heon playfully introduced the chef to concubine Kang Mok Ju as the female ghost before going to his chamber. Upon seeing the newcomer in the palace, the concubine immediately felt insecure.

Mok Ju began collecting all possible information she could gather about the newcomer in the palace. She contacted her secret informants to know everything about the first meeting between the chef and the King. The concubine summoned Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae to get some information about Ji Young. But the councillor did not share any details about the chef. Instead, he secretly teamed up with the newcomer for his secret mission.

A Surprise for Chef

The arrival of Ji Young captured the attention of everybody in the palace, including Queen Dowager In Ju. While everybody was discussing the chef, she was busy thinking about her way home. Though the King informed her that he had arranged a special place for her stay, the chef never thought it would be an open cage. The chef was discussing it with Seo Gil Geum when a stranger suddenly appeared in front of them wearing a mask.

The person helped the chef and her helper escape from the prison. The duo curiously followed the stranger and ended up in an open area, where a group of artists was performing. At the end of the performance, Yi Heon, who watched the performance wearing a fancy costume, took off his mask and revealed his identity to the chef. Ji Young struggled to control her anger and began confronting the King.

Yi Heon immediately targeted Gil Geum and threatened to torture the lady and the chef. When the chef saw her companion in trouble, she promised the King that she would never try to leave the palace if he could set the lady free. The King agreed in exchange for a new and delicious meal. The chef accepted the challenge and requested that the King allow Gil Geum to be her helper. Yi Heon agreed.

Ji Young and Gil Geum were then taken to the royal kitchen by Chief Eunuch Chang Seon. The chef prepared a delicious meal for the King, which satisfied his heart and soul. Ji Young patiently explained every dish she prepared for the King and waited for his feedback. He enjoyed every item served for dinner because the dishes and the way Ji Young served them reminded him of his late mother.

Yeon Ji Young vs Kang Mok Ju

The King was enjoying his time with the chef when Mok Ju unexpectedly came to meet him. She asked his permission to enter the chamber with a plan to get rid of her rival. However, things took an unexpected turn when Yi Heon asked her to go back to her residence. The concubine felt deeply hurt and decided to do everything in her power to get rid of the newcomer.

The concubine took the help of her supporters to torture Ji Young in the royal kitchen. She received support from the officials, who requested the King to execute the chef for treason. But the King appointed her as the royal chef, which made Mok Ju insecure. She teamed up with Queen Dowager In Ju and decided to kick out the newcomer.

Queen Dowager asked Ji Young to prove her cooking skills or receive punishment for manipulating the King. She arranged a cooking competition for all three lead chefs in the royal kitchen. If the female chef fails to impress Queen Dowager, she will lose her arms. When the King heard about the cooking competition, he rushed to the venue and declared that the rule was applicable to all three participants. The followers of this historical fantasy romance drama can expect to watch some fun moments between the King and the chef in the upcoming episode.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 3 Reviews and Reactions

#BonAppetitYourMajesty got every sageuk element you need in a sageuk drama, which means the sageuk is sageuking!!! it's a top-tier entertaining sageuk and yoona's and chaemin's performances...where do I even start? they're brilliant!

#BonAppetitYourMajesty is a haters to lovers romcom excellence that we all have been craving for. No one expected them to serve such an electrifying chemistry but they DID

The beauty of this drama lies in jiyoung's cooking skills; the real magic begins when she holds the knife and fills the whole aura with the aroma of spices.

the king made them work all day every day until it became their routine to go into the jail and tie themselves up