Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions; Episode 3 Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2 kept viewers glued to the screens with fun-filled encounters between Yeon Ji Young and people in Joseon, including royal guards and government officials. The chapter also featured heart-fluttering moments between King Lee Heon and the lady chef. The first half of the chapter completely focused on Ji Young.

In the second episode of this historical fantasy romance drama, Yeon Ji Young got an idea about how things worked in the past. The chef was on her way to the cliff with Seo Gil Geum when she saw some people passing by. She quickly decided to ask for their help, but Gil Geum stopped her. Unfortunately, guards saw them and dragged them to the capital for a process called Chaehong, a selection of beautiful women and horses to the palace during Yeonhuigun's reign.

Ji Young and Gil Geum narrowly escaped the selection process due to their age, only to get in trouble later. Those who did not pass the selection test were taken to a kitchen. They were asked to prepare a meal for a few important guest with the available ingredients. Everybody, except the chef, gets into work and prepares the dish they are good at.

A New Task

Meanwhile, the chef checked all the ingredients and curiously asked the authorities about the guests. The officials refused to share any details about the guests with her. She insisted that it is important for a chef to collect all the details about the guests to prepare the best possible meal. The officials then told her about the important guests and how difficult it is to please them.

After collecting all the necessary information, Ji Young went back to the kitchen and gathered the women. She thoroughly checked all the available ingredients and came up with a mouthwatering recipe. Everybody, including Gil Geum, helped her in preparing the meal.

In the meantime, the King looked for Ji Young in the mountains. Her lost hairband helped him know her whereabouts. Lee Heon excitedly went to the place where the selection process was taking place. He rushed to the place with the royal guards.

On the other end, the important guest arrived, and they began the selection process for women to be taken to the palace. The guests were Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae and his father, Im Seo Hong, the second minister of works. The father-son duo belongs to a powerful and highly influential family. They were especially picky about Jeopbingaek, the hospitality meal.

The Reunion

After the selection process, the special guests were invited for a meal. Though Ji Young prepared the food with utmost care, the councillor and his father criticized the host even before tasting the food. Shortly, Ji Young and the other women were brought in front of the guest to punish them for disappointing the guest.

Ji Young courageously stood up for all the women and confronted the councillor for criticising the food without tasting it. She made an effort to let them experience her culinary skills. But her efforts went in vain when the councillor lied about the taste. Ji Young narrowly escaped death because of the King. He arrived on time to stop the guards from beheading the chef.

Lee Heon tasted the food and praised the chef before bombarding her with several questions. After hearing the King's praises, Ji Young thought she would be set free. But the King imprisoned her and decided to take her to the palace. When the chef was trying to find a way out of the prison, the government official came in and set her free.

After getting out of that place, Ji Young and Gil Geum went to the cliff to get her handbag. As they were researching for the handbag, the King arrived at the place with the royal guards. He took her handbag and threw it away. Lee Heon took Ji Young and Gil Geum to the palace. The chapter teased the beginning of a rivalry between Ji Young and Kang Mok Ju towards the end of the chapter.

Fans' Reactions

I was already committed to #BonAppetitYourMajesty after the premiere, but #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp2 really solidifies it as a must-watch for anyone wanting fun entertainment with a dash of political play. #LeeChaemin and #Yoona are absolutely serving together. #ImYoonah.

If you loved Mr. Queen, Scarlet Heart: Ryeo, Splash Splash Love, Live Up to Your Name, The Red Sleeve, and Crash Landing on You, then you should watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty is doing such a great job of showcasing food and tying it to real emotion. Something that felt a bit missing from #TastefullyYours. Every episode is making me hungry already.

LOVED the first 2 epi of #BonAppetitYourMajesty - have a feeling that the kdrama slump of a good romcom is over. A Joseon tyrant-cum-gourmet, a time-travelled chef who keeps swearing at him and palace politics...the script is both fun and intriguing!!

It's been a while since I've watched a romcom kdrama and I'm enjoying this so much. The 1+ hour of runtime actually feels short with how good this is.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming chapter of this historical fantasy romance drama will probably focus on the rivalry between Ji Young and Kang Mok Ju. The King's favorite woman in the palace might try everything to get rid of the chef. The fans can expect to see trouble for Ji Young after she enters the royal kitchen.