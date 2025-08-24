Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 2 to Feature Yeon Ji Young in Survival Mode

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2 will air on tvN on Sunday (August 24) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature the struggles of Yeon Ji Young as she prepares for a life-or-death job interview. According to the production team, the chef will fight her way out of this crisis and do everything for survival.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (August 24) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch on TV or online. International viewers can stream with subtitles on platforms like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Yeon Ji Young's first day as the head of the royal kitchen. She carefully inspects all the ingredients available in the kitchen as she goes through the world's stressful job interview. The chef prepares the perfect dish and offers it to the King with a friendly smile. The dynamics between Yi Heon and Ji Young change as the image shows her bowing down to the King after the meal. Yi Heon then bombards Ji Young with several questions.