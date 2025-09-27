Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 11: Will Yeon Ji Young Bid Adieu to Lee Heon?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 11 will air on tvN on Saturday (September 27) at 9:10 PM KST. With only an episode left for the finale, the followers of this historical fantasy romance drama are curiously waiting to know if Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young will get their happy ending. The promo hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple as it teases the evil moves of Kang Mok Ju.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (September 27) at 9:10 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 11:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 11 preview teases the transformation of Lee Heon as a tyrant king. It shows the rebels abducting Yeon Ji Young to provoke the King. The thoughtless actions might lead to a bloodbath, as the short clip shows villagers running for their lives. Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 11 on tvN on Saturday (September 27) at 9:10 PM KST.

Meanwhile, there are several speculations doing the rounds about the reunion of Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon in the modern world. According to a follower of this tvN drama, the King dies in the web novel while protecting the royal chef.

