Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 10 Features Lee Heon's Efforts to Prove Yeon Ji Young's Innocence

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10 will air on tvN on Sunday (September 21) at 9:10 PM KST. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 9, the followers of this mini-series are desperately waiting to watch the upcoming chapter to find out what lies ahead for Yeon Ji Young. The preview hints at trouble for the royal chef. It shows her requesting Lee Heon's help to prove her innocence.

Although the King makes some efforts to help the chef, Concubine Kang Mok Ju does everything in her power to torture her rival. In the preview video, the concubine confidently challenges the King, before secretly attacking the royal chef. The clip ends with a shocking twist for the onscreen couple. Will Yeon Ji Young go back in time and reunite with Lee Heon before the final week?

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (September 21) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10 will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster. Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon will struggle to prove her innocence in the chapter. The newly released stills capture the sadness and helplessness of Lee Heon as he watches the chef behind bars.

A photo shows him furiously confronting Queen Dowager Ja Hyun. Her stubbornness and unwillingness to back down make the King angry to the point that he does not hesitate to draw his sword towards her. Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10 on tvN on Sunday (September 21) at 9:10 PM KST.