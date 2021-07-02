Princess Diana's Statue Rejected as 'Ugly and 'Awful' by Social Media; William and Harry 'Shocked'?

Princess Diana's life-size statue, which was unveiled in the Sunken Garden outside the entrance of Kensington Palace on Thursday, left many fans disappointed who felt it was 'ugly' and 'awful'. The unveiling of the bronze statue marked the late Princess's 60th birthday.

The statue, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, features a figure of Diana standing between a boy and girl. It was unveiled by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

'Feuding' Brothers Come Together for Their Mother

The unveiling of the statute saw William and Harry, who have remained distant following their public fallout after the Megxit saga, coming together briefly.

The small ceremony also saw the presence of Prince Diana's brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes.

The statue shows Diana surrounded by three children, which represents the "universality and generational impact" of the late princess's work. According to The Independent, the style of the statue, as well as the dress, were inspired by the final period of the Princesses of Wales, as she participated actively towards the humanitarian causes.

In a joint statement issued later, William and Harry, said: "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," the siblings added.

Fans Not Thrilled with the Diana's Statute

Despite, William and Harry dubbing the bronze statue a symbol of their mother's life and her legacy, the social media found it ugly and awful.

While few admired the work of art, there were many who expressed their disappointment on social media. "What a waste of money. Such a bloody ugly statue. Diana deserved a better statue to honour what would have been her 60th Birthday than this. Good thing is it only on display in Kensington Palace so most of us don't have to see it," wrote a Twitter user.

"Not a fan of the statue of Princess Diana. I had hoped for a statue of her in one of the iconic dresses but instead got a soviet union style monstrosity in ugly clothes with Victorian style street urchins to appease the woke brigade. #DianaStatue," wrote another.

"Hate the statue dull flat and lifeless Diana was beautiful and had the glow of a people's princess that was a huge let down and quite ugly what a shame after all the hype," opined another user .

"Is this memorial to Diana the most boring, unimaginative, ugly statue ever created? Did those who commissioned it bother to check the design, dare I ask whether they checked the ability of the sculptor? What a disappointing miserable eyesore the boys must have been shocked," read another tweet.