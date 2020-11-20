Bobby Brown Jr's girlfriend Anna Reed posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media on Thursday after the aspiring musician was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. Brown Jr was vocal about his relationship with Reed and shared their pictures on social media.

Reed took to Twitter to pay tribute to her deceased boyfriend. She tweeted: "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate."

Brown Jr.'s spoke about his relationship on Twitter. He made his last tweet on Tuesday saying: "If me and my girl can't hit, I'm not hitting." In his pinned tweet, he shared a series of photos of cuddling up with Reed and captioned: "Wifey Alert."

Brown Jr. died on Wednesday at his home in Encino, Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown but, law enforcement officials said they did not suspect foul play. He Jr. was one of seven children of singer Bobby Brown. His other siblings included Bobbi Kristina, LaPrincia, Landon, Cassius, Bodhi and Hendrix.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old legendary R&B singer was spotted talking to police officers in front of the gate of the apartment complex where his son was found dead. They were reportedly seen checking CCTV footage, but it remained unclear what they were searching for.

Past few months, Brown Jr. wrote multiple tweets about mental health. In September, he retweeted: "Depression is a real thing." The same month he tweeted: "These 'influencers' be getting so caught up in social media man s**t be OD. Don't end up depressed trying to be an influencer. Or a TikTok 'star'."

Back in May, the 28-year-old wrote: "I can't do this quarantine s**t. It's day 08373930847399 and I'm at the point of literally going for walks... Bruh since when tf do I wanna 'go for a walk.'"

It is not known what caused the recording artist's death. However, his friend Karey Graves reportedly said he a pre-existing heart condition from a young age and prior to his death he had coronavirus-like symptoms.

"[When] he called me on Tuesday, he was saying how he was sick and how you never know what you'll die from. It was eerie, like he knew something was going to happen, but wouldn't seek medical help because he has a phobia of hospitals," Graves reportedly said. "From my view, I feel like he had covid or maybe another illness that didn't make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition. He definitely knew something was going to happen."