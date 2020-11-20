Hours before Bobby Brown Jr died, he told a friend that he was feeling unwell and "something was going to happen," according to a report on Thursday. The deceased aspiring rapper had a pre-existing heart condition from a young age and prior to his death he had coronavirus-like symptoms, the friend reportedly said.

Brown Jr's friend Karey Graves told DailyMail.com that the 28-year-old called her on Tuesday and sounded like he had a bad cold. His voice was heavy and sounded congested, Graves said adding that she heard him cough "intensely" but he did not get himself checked because of his "phobia of hospitals."

"[When] he called me on Tuesday, he was saying how he was sick and how you never know what you'll die from. It was eerie, like he knew something was going to happen, but wouldn't seek medical help because he has a phobia of hospitals," Graves reportedly said. "From my view, I feel like he had covid or maybe another illness that didn't make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition. He definitely knew something was going to happen."

Graves told DailyMail.com that the two were not on good terms but he reached out and called her before messaging her that he "needed to talk" to her. Brown Jr. was one of seven children of singer Bobby Brown and his ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. His other siblings included Bobbi Kristina, LaPrincia, Landon, Cassius, Bodhi and Hendrix.

On Wednesday, Brown Jr. was found dead at his home in Encino, Los Angeles. His cousin rapper Ayo Sk3tch reportedly said their extended family in Atlanta were expected to travel to Los Angeles for Brown Jr's funeral and memorial service.

Brown Jr's father Bobby Brown was photographed on Thursday afternoon talking to police officers in front of the gate of the apartment complex where the aspiring musician was found dead. They were reportedly seen checking CCTV footage, but it remained unclear what they were searching for. While the cause of death has not yet been revealed, authorities ruled out foul play.

With Brown Jr's death, Bobby Brown suffered a third tragic loss in a decade —ex-wife Whitney Houston's accidental overdose in 2012 and daughter Bobbi Kristina's death in 2015. The family did not release any official statement over Brown Jr's death, but his brother Landon confirmed the tragic news on Instagram saying: "I love you forever King."