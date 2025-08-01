B:MY BOYZ Episode 7: Everything We Know So Far About SBS Boy Group Survival Show

B:MY BOYZ episode 7 will air on SBS on Saturday (August 2) at 5:50 pm KST. SBS announced a change in air timing for the upcoming episode on Friday, August 1. According to the broadcasting channel, the schedule change is due to the telecast of SBS Breaking News on Saturday. The channel asked for the viewers' understanding through an official statement.

"Due to the airing of the 'SBS Breaking News' on August 2, 'B:MY BOYZ' will air at 5:50 p.m. KST this week only. We kindly ask for your understanding. Thank you", the statement read.

The SBS boy group competition program focuses on fierce competition between contestants as they showcase their best to be a part of the new musical band. It premiered on Saturday (June 14) at 5:20 pm KST with 30 contestants, over five masters, and two hosts. The reality show quickly captured the attention of Korean music lovers worldwide as they watched the participants take part in different challenges and showcase their singing skills to win the battle.

Here is everything to know about this competition program, including the preview, spoilers, streaming details, contestants, masters, and hosts.

The program features contestants competing with one another to prove their ability in singing, performing, and producing. According to the production team, this reality show differs from other competition programs because it features globally known K-pop idols participating in the show to choose the next generation of K-pop stars.

The survival show began with 30 contestants, and they were known as B:GINNER. The lineup included contestants born between the years 2001 and 2011. A participant dropped from the show after the first round. Five contestants got eliminated after the first two rounds -- three in the first round and two in the second round. Two participants will be excluded from the third round for violating the show's rules.

Here is the list of surviving participants in this musical survival show:

Kim Bohyeon (May 23, 2001)

Hyo (February 9, 2002)

Li Zhiwei (May 29, 2002)

Jang Won (August 3, 2002)

Seo Junhyeok (April 23, 2003)

Lim Jihwan (May 24, 2003)

Haruto (October 10, 2003)

Ikuto (January 8, 2004)

Lee Jumyeong (March 25, 2004)

Hiroto (July 23, 2004)

Yang Chengxi (February 21, 2005)

Kang Junseong (October 27, 2005)

William (January 31, 2006)

Ai (February 5, 2006)

Lee Yunsung (June 2, 2006)

Yang Hyeonbin (October 24, 2006)

Park Junhyeok (October 25, 2006)

Moon Jaeil (January 10, 2007)

Kai (February 6, 2007)

Choi Yohan (October 11, 2007)

Kim Jeonghoon (April 22, 2008)

Lee Yeontae (March 16, 2009)

Park Sechan (October 16, 2009)

Ban Daniel (May 3, 2011)

Hosts and Master Lineup

Entertainer Dex and i-dle member Miyeon will host the SBS musical television show, which will feature a stunning lineup of Masters. The Masters will help the contestants develop their skills in producing, singing, and performing. GFRIEND member Yuju, PENTAGON members Hui and Jinho, and 1MILLION dancers Lia Kim and Lee Yoojung are the Masters of B:MY BOYZ. Jinho and Yuju help the participants with their vocal skills, while Hui will focus on producing, and Lia Kim and Lee Yoojung will help the contestants with dancing.

When and Where to Watch B:MY BOYZ?

The third round of the competition will begin this week with special appearances from Wanna One members Bae Jin Young, Lee Dae Hwi, Ha Sung Woon, and Park Woo Jin. They will join the survival show as top idols. Contestants who will be excluded from this round are Yang Cheng Xi and Park Jun Hyeok.

People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the boy group competition program with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of B:MY BOYZ Episode 7: