B: MY BOYZ: SBS New Boy Group Survival Show Preview and Spoilers

SBS has a new musical survival show in the making, titled B: MY BOYZ. The boy group competition program will feature fierce competition among contestants. They do their best to become a part of the new musical band. They will take part in various challenges and showcase their singing skills to win the competition.

With 30 contestants, over five masters, and two hosts, the reality show is sure to capture the attention of Korean music lovers worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about this competition program, including the premiere, preview, spoilers, streaming details, contestants, masters, and hosts.

When and Where to Watch B: MY BOYZ?

The boy group survival show will premiere on SBS on Saturday (June 14) at 5:20 pm KST. Korean music lovers from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on Viki.

It will feature contestants competing with one another to prove their ability in singing, performing, and producing. According to the production team, this reality show differs from other competition programs because it will feature globally recognized K-pop idols participating in the show to select the next generation of K-pop stars.

Last month, SBS introduced the 30 contestants participating in the musical reality show by sharing their stunning profile photos. The participants are known as B: GINNER and the lineup includes people born between the years 2001 and 2011.

Here is the Complete List of Contestants:

Kim Bohyeon (May 23, 2001)

Hyo (February 9, 2002)

Li Zhiwei (May 29, 2002)

Jang Won (August 3, 2002)

Seo Junhyeok (April 23, 2003)

Lim Jihwan (May 24, 2003)

Haruto (October 10, 2003)

Ikuto (January 8, 2004)

Lee Jumyeong (March 25, 2004)

Hiroto (July 23, 2004)

Yang Chengxi (February 21, 2005)

Luo Zhuobin (April 26, 2005)

Hwang Heewoo (October 17, 2005)

Kang Junseong (October 27, 2005)

William (January 31, 2006)

Ai (February 5, 2006)

Lee Yunsung (June 2, 2006)

Jang Huigwang (October 19, 2006)

Yang Hyeonbin (October 24, 2006)

Park Junhyeok (October 25, 2006)

Moon Jaeil (January 10, 2007)

Kai (February 6, 2007)

Choi Yohan (October 11, 2007)

Lee Seongin (February 19, 2008)

Kim Jeonghoon (April 22, 2008)

Suthaschai (June 12, 2008)

Lee Yeontae (March 16, 2009)

Didi (August 15, 2009)

Park Sechan (October 16, 2009)

Ban Daniel (May 3, 2011)

Hosts and Master Lineup

Entertainer Dex and i-dle member Miyeon will host the SBS musical television show, which will feature a stunning lineup of Masters. The Masters will help the contestants develop their skills in producing, singing, and performing. GFRIEND member Yuju, PENTAGON members Hui and Jinho, and 1MILLION dancers Lia Kim and Lee Yoojung are the Masters of B: MY BOYZ. Jinho and Yuju will help the participants with their vocal skills, while Hui will focus on producing musical programs. Lia Kim and Lee Yoojung will help the contestants with dancing.

B: MY BOYZ Synopsis and Teaser

The search for the newest boy group is underway! Hosted by DEX and I-DLE's Miyeon, this program features over two dozen talented contestants from across Asia competing in various vocal, performance, and music production challenges to see if they have what it takes to become a K-pop idol. Veteran K-pop stars Hui and Jinho of PENTAGON, Yuju of GFRIEND, and 1MILLION dance studio choreographers Lia Kim and Lee Yoo Jung will mentor the aspiring idols. They will help determine who will make the final lineup. Who will form the final eight?

SBS has released a teaser introducing the 30 contestants. The video teases surprises for the participants as it shows them excitedly focusing on the stage.