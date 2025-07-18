Inside the Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 - Everything About the Star-studded Ceremony 

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 is happening live from the Incheon Paradise City on Friday, July 18, at 8:30 pm KST. It is Korea's first-ever award show for streaming platforms, airing on KBS2. The glamorous event will also be available to watch online on various streaming platforms, including TVING, Chzzk, and PRIZM.

K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the glamourous event live online on the official YouTube channel of KBS Entertainment.

Sports Chosun is organizing the glam event, which premiered in 2022. The event focuses on various dramas and variety shows for streaming platforms. The organizers continue to focus on the programs released through various OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. They honor the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming platforms.

K-drama lovers and moviegoers are waiting to watch the annual award ceremony to enjoy the live performances by their favourite artists. A star-studded lineup of celebrities will reveal the winners of this year in original Korean dramas and variety shows invested and produced by streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, seezn, Apple TV+, WATCHA, wavve, Kakao TV, Coupang Play, and TVING.

With only a couple of hours left to find out the winners, here is everything we know so far about the fourth annual award ceremony.

Who is Hosting?

Girls' Generation member YoonA and television personality Jun Hyun Moo are returning to host the award ceremony, taking place on Friday, July 18. The pair has been hosting the glam event since its launch in 2022. Their chemistry and steady presence made them the ceremony's iconic faces. YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo are expected to elevate the award show with their natural and polished delivery.

Who is Presenting?

The fourth annual award ceremony will feature a dazzling lineup of presenters on stage, making the ceremony even more spectacular. The stars set to present award this year include Go Youn Jung, Kwak Joon Bin, Geum Hae Na, Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hyun, Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Jae Hong, Um Tae Goo, Yoon Ga Yi, Lee Jung Ha, Yim Si Wan, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Do Yeon, and Jeon Do Yeon.

Who is Performing?

The glamorous event will feature dazzling celebrity performances. Among the confirmed performers' lineup are a few groups set to feature unique and distinct performances. JAESSBEE will take the stage and showcase their unique style. Rookie girl group KiiiKiii is also getting ready to deliver an impressive act.