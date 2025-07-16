Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Presenters, Performers Lineup: Park Bo Young, Ahn Jae Hong, and More

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 productions announced on Wednesday (July 16) the lineup of stars to present at the fourth annual ceremony. Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong are among the presenters set to announce the winners this year. Meanwhile, the producers also announced the names of K-pop bands and artists gearing up to perform live during the glamorous event.

The fourth annual award ceremony will feature a dazzling lineup of presenters and performers on stage, making the ceremony even more spectacular. The stars set to present award this year include Go Youn Jung, Kwak Joon Bin, Geum Hae Na, Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hyun, Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Jae Hong, Um Tae Goo, Yoon Ga Yi, Lee Jung Ha, Yim Si Wan, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Do Yeon, and Jeon Do Yeon.

Girls' Generation member YoonA and veteran television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the glamorous event, which will feature dazzling celebrity performances. Among the confirmed performers' lineup are a few groups set to feature unique and distinct performances. JAESSBEE will take the stage and showcase their unique style. Rookie girl group KiiiKiii is also getting ready to deliver an impressive act.

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025

The annual award ceremony will be held on Friday (July 18) at 8:30 pm KST. People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India, Kenya, Denmark, Mexico, China, Thailand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online.

The glam event was available to watch live online through the official website and the YouTube channels of KBS Entertainment and KBS K-pop last year. Streaming details for this year will be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for all updates.

Sports Chosun is organizing the glam event, which premiered in 2022. The event focused on various dramas and variety shows for streaming platforms. The organizers continue to focus on the programs released through various OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. They honor the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by several streaming platforms.

The organizers considered dramas and variety shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, for this year's nominations. The nominees were selected through online voting, which took place between June 10 and 25. Sports Chosun, entertainment news reporters, and industry experts evaluated the voting results to prepare the nomination list.