Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022: How to Watch, Nomination List, Date, Venue, Hosts, and Other Details

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Paradise City in Seoul. Girls' Generation member YoonA and television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the show this year. The star-studded award ceremony will begin at 7 pm KST and recognize the best programs on streaming platforms, including K-dramas and variety shows.

The annual award ceremony is a counterpart of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. It is the first television award show to recognize the programs produced in South Korea and aired on streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Seezn, Apple TV+, Watcha, Wavve, Kakao TV, Coupang Play, and TVING. Sports Chosun will launch the event later this month and share more details.

Hosts

YoonA had shared her excitement about being the first host of the annual award ceremony. The Girls'Generation member said she is delighted to be a part of the new venture. It could be a celebration that everybody can enjoy together, she added. The actress cum singer then asked her fans to support this venture.

"I'm delighted to be a part of Blue Dragon's new venture. I sincerely hope that the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which is kicking off at a time when streaming series content is receiving lots of love, can be a celebration that everyone can enjoy together. As an MC for the awards' first-ever ceremony, I will do my utmost with a fluttering heart. Please show lots of interest in the Blue Dragon Series Awards", YoonA said.

Meanwhile, Hyun Moo said he is honored to be a part of the new venture. It is a historic moment for Blue Dragon and the first step towards a new beginning, he shared. The television personality then said he hoped to see the star-studded event shine for a long time. He also asked his fans to show an interest in this new program.

"I'm delighted to be joining the historic Blue Dragon for the first step of their new endeavor. It's an honor to be part of the first awards, and I hope it will be an award ceremony that can shine for a long time. Please show lots of interest and anticipation for the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which will take place soon", Hyun Moo shared.

Nominations

K-drama fans can look forward to fierce competition between several programs, like Anna staring Bae Suzy, Pachinko by Lee Min Ho, Yumi's Cells by Kim Go Eun, and GOT7 member Jinyoung, and Netflix drama The Silent Sea.

Best Drama Series

D.P.

Political Fever

Squid Game

Through The Darkness

Yumi's Cells

Best Actor

Jung Hae In for D.P.

Lee Je Hoon for Move To Heaven

Kim Nam Gil for Through The Darkness

Lee Jung Jae for Squid Game

Im Si Wan for Tracer

Best Actress

Han Hyo Joo for Happiness

Kim Go Eun for Yumi's Cells

Kim Hye Soo for Juvenile Justice

Kim Sung Ryung for Political Fever

Oh Yeon Seo for Mad for Each Other

Best Supporting Actor

Ahn Bo Hyun for My Name

Lee Hak Joo for Political Fever

Park Hae Soo for Squid Game

Son Suk Ku for D.P.

Yang Kyung Won for One Ordinary Day

Best Supporting Actress

Lee Jung Eun for Juvenile Justice

Geum Sae Rok for Youth of May

Kim Joo Ryung for Squid Game

Kim Shin Rok for Hellbound

Bae Hae Sun for Hellbound

Best New Actor

Jang Ryul for My Name

Kang Daniel for Rookie Cops

Koo Kyo Hwan for D.P.

Lee Do Hyun for Youth of May

Park Jae Chan for Semantic Error

Park Seo Ham for Semantic Error

Best New Actress