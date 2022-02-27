Pachinko Spoilers: New Trailer Features Lee Min Ho Experiencing Highs and Lows of Life with Others

Pachinko is just a month away from its premiere, and the first official trailer has been released. The video features Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Youn Yoh Jung, and others as they experience the highs and lows in their lives. In the mini-series, Lee Min Ho portrays Hansu, Kim Min Ha plays Sunja in her teens, and Youn Yoh Jung is the older version of Sunja onscreen.

The promo video follows Sunja from birth to childhood and teenage to her old age. It also shows the various lifestyle changes experienced by her as she grew old. In the early years of her life, Sunja cooked with gamasot, and she used a rice cooker when she grew older.

The footage then shows the people Sunja encountered in her life, including Hansu. It also features a conversation between Sunja and another person. The latter asks the former if her decisions affected her life. The trailer then focuses on Hansu as a teenager and features the various challenges in their lives.

Watch the Pachinko Trailer Below:

Pachinko would introduce a South Korean family living in a fishing village called Yeongdo. It would gradually focus on the relationship between a man and a woman -- Hansu and Sunja. They face several challenges as they move forward in life. Hansu met Sunja for the first time when he was young. The viewers will get to know their love story through the mini-series.

Apart from Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, and Youn Yoh Jung, the drama will also feature Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Jung In Ji as Yangjin, Minami Kaho as Etsuko, Noh Sang Hyun as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Han Jun Woo as Yoseb, Jung Eun Chae as Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, and Jeon Yoo Na as the younger version of Sunja.

The drama will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, March 25, and a new episode will be released every week until April 29. It will have eight episodes. It is produced in three languages -- English, Japanese, and Korean.