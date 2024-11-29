Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Friday (November 29) through a worldwide live broadcast. The 45th annual award ceremony will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea, to honor the excellence in cinematic achievements.
The final nominees for the 45th annual award show were selected through expert panel votes and fan votes. This year, movies released between October 12, 2023, and October 10, 2024, were eligible to be nominated. Exhuma topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by 12.12: The Day with 10 nominations. Escape, Handsome Guys, and I, the Executioner were nominated in seven categories.
KBS2 and KBS YouTube channels will broadcast the glam event live online for moviegoers in South Korea on Friday (November 29). The star-studded ceremony will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 6:30 PM KST. The official YouTube channel of KBS Kpop will telecast the event live online. The main event will go live at 8:30 PM KST.
People in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show live online on various YouTube channels of KBS.
Here are the 45th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards winners, revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities.
Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 Winners List
Best Picture
- I, the Executioner
- 12.12: The Day
- Exhuma
- Past Lives
- Handsome Guys
Best Director
- Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day
- Kim Tae Yong for Wonderland
- Ryoo Seung Wan for I, the Executioner
- Lee Jong Pil for Escape
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Rookie Director
- Kim Se Hwi for Following
- Nam Dong Hyeop for Handsome Guys
- Celine Song for Past Lives
- Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
- Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Actor in a Leading Role
- Lee Sung Min for Handsome Guys
- Lee Je Hoon for Escape
- Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min Sik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day
Actress in a Leading Role
- Go Ah Sung for Because I Hate Korea
- Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver
- Tang Wei for Wonderland
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape
- Park Hae Joon for 12.12: The Day
- Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
- Lee Hee Joon for Handsome Guys
- Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Gong Seung Yeon for Handsome Guys
- Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver
- Han Sun Hwa for Pilot
Best Rookie Actor
- Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons
- Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Lee Jung Ha for Victory
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Because I Hate Korea
Best Rookie Actress
- Yuri for Dolphin
- Park Ju Hyun for Drive
- Lee Joo Myung for Pilot
- Hyeri for Victory
- Ha Yun Kyung for Concerning My Daughter
Best Cinematography
- Revolver
- I, the Executioner
- 12.12: The Day
- Escape
- Exhuma
Best Screenplay
- The Dream Songs
- 12.12: The Day
- Exhuma
- Past Lives
- Handsome Guys
Music Award
- Love in the Big City
- I, the Executioner
- Victory
- Escape
- Exhuma
Production Design Award
- Revolver
- 12.12: The Day
- Wonderland
- Escape
- Exhuma
Film Editing Award
- I, the Executioner
- 12.12: The Day
- Escape
- Exhuma
- Handsome Guys
Staff Award
- Revolver for costume
- I, the Executioner for martial arts
- 12.12: The Day for special effects
- Wonderland for VFX
- Exhuma for makeup