Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Friday (November 29) through a worldwide live broadcast. The 45th annual award ceremony will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea, to honor the excellence in cinematic achievements.

The final nominees for the 45th annual award show were selected through expert panel votes and fan votes. This year, movies released between October 12, 2023, and October 10, 2024, were eligible to be nominated. Exhuma topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by 12.12: The Day with 10 nominations. Escape, Handsome Guys, and I, the Executioner were nominated in seven categories.

KBS2 and KBS YouTube channels will broadcast the glam event live online for moviegoers in South Korea on Friday (November 29). The star-studded ceremony will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 6:30 PM KST. The official YouTube channel of KBS Kpop will telecast the event live online. The main event will go live at 8:30 PM KST.

People in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show live online on various YouTube channels of KBS.

Here are the 45th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards winners, revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 Winners List

Best Picture

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Past Lives

Handsome Guys

Best Director

Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day

Kim Tae Yong for Wonderland

Ryoo Seung Wan for I, the Executioner

Lee Jong Pil for Escape

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Rookie Director

Kim Se Hwi for Following

Nam Dong Hyeop for Handsome Guys

Celine Song for Past Lives

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Actor in a Leading Role

Lee Sung Min for Handsome Guys

Lee Je Hoon for Escape

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day

Choi Min Sik for Exhuma

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Actress in a Leading Role

Go Ah Sung for Because I Hate Korea

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver

Tang Wei for Wonderland

Actor in a Supporting Role

Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape

Park Hae Joon for 12.12: The Day

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma

Lee Hee Joon for Handsome Guys

Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Gong Seung Yeon for Handsome Guys

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver

Han Sun Hwa for Pilot

Best Rookie Actor

Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons

Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Lee Jung Ha for Victory

Joo Jong Hyuk for Because I Hate Korea

Best Rookie Actress

Yuri for Dolphin

Park Ju Hyun for Drive

Lee Joo Myung for Pilot

Hyeri for Victory

Ha Yun Kyung for Concerning My Daughter

Best Cinematography

Revolver

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Escape

Exhuma

Best Screenplay

The Dream Songs

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Past Lives

Handsome Guys

Music Award

Love in the Big City

I, the Executioner

Victory

Escape

Exhuma

Production Design Award

Revolver

12.12: The Day

Wonderland

Escape

Exhuma

Film Editing Award

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Escape

Exhuma

Handsome Guys

Staff Award