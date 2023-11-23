Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 will take place with a worldwide live broadcast at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on Friday (November 24) at 8.30 pm KST. Sports Chosun will present the annual award ceremony for excellence in cinematic achievements. Kim Hye Soo will host the annual award show for the 30th and the last time. Since the star-studded event is known for its transparent and fair judgment, moviegoers can look forward to it.
The annual award ceremony, launched in 1963, will take place on Friday (November 24) with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Any film made by a Korean national and released after November 1, 2022, with a running time of 40 minutes is eligible for nominations. A panel of expert judges will select the winners, which will be announced on the day of the event.
KBS will telecast the award show live online for moviegoers in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. People can watch the ceremony live online on KBS2 and the official YouTube channel.
Here are the International Air Timings of Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023:
- The US - 7.30 am
- Canada - 7.30 am
- Brazil - 8.30 am
- Mexico - 6.30 am
- India - 5.00 pm
- Indonesia - 6.30 pm
- Peru - 6.30 am
- Denmark - 1.30 pm
- Philippines - 7.30 pm
- Ireland - 12.30 pm
- Israel - 2.30 pm
- Italy - 1.30 pm
- Japan - 8.30 pm
- Jordan - 2.30 pm
- Kazakhstan - 5.30 pm
- Kenya - 2.30 pm
- Singapore - 7.30 pm
- Australia - 9.00 pm
- New Zealand - 11.30 pm
Lineup and Nomination List
The annual award ceremony is known for considering famous and blockbuster movies of high artistic value. It is one of the known film awards in South Korea. Around 40 movies that made their way to the final list will get screened to the public during selection. The award ceremony opens after screening.
Some Star Awards over the years include Lee Ji Eun for Broker, Go Kyung Pyo for Decision to Leave, Daniel Henney and Im Yoon Ah for Confidential Assignment 2: International, Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape from Mogadishu, Im Yoon Ah for Miracle: Letters to the President, Song Joong Ki for Space Sweepers, and Jeon Yeo Been for Night in Paradise.
The award categories include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Director, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Short Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Editing, Best Music, and Technical Award. Smugglers topped the nomination list this year with 12 nods.
Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 Nomination List:
Best Film
- Concrete Utopia
- Next Sohee
- Smugglers
- The Night Owl
- Cobweb
Best Director
- Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Kim Jee Woon for Cobweb
- Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers
- Lee Han for Honey Sweet
- Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee
Best Actor
- Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
- Doh Kyung Soo for The Moon
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl
- Yoo Hae Jin for Honey Sweet
- Song Kang Ho for Cobweb
Best Actress
- Kim Seo Hyung for Green House
- Kim Hye Soo for Smugglers
- Park Bo Young for Concrete Utopia
- Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers
- Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Jeong Min for Smugglers
- Song Joong Ki for Hopeless
- Lee Joon Hyuk for The Roundup: No Way Out
- Oh Jung Se for Cobweb
- Zo In Sung for Smugglers
Best Supporting Actress
- Krystal Jung for Cobweb
- Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia
- Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb
- Han Sun Hwa for Honey Sweet
- Lee Yoon Ji for Dream Palace
Best New Actor
- Lee Shin Young for Rebound
- Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
- Kang Tae Joo for The Childe
- Choi Min Young for Dream Palace
- Hong Xa Bin for Hopeless
Best New Actress
- Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee
- Go Min Si for Smugglers
- Kim Hyung Seo for Hopeless
- Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl
- An So Yo for Green House
Best New Director
- Ka Sung Moon for Dream Palace
- Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless
- Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl
- Jason Yu for Sleep
- Lee Sol Hui for Green House
Best Screenplay
- Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee
- Lee Shin Ji, Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Hyun Eun Mi, Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl
- Ryoo Seung Wan, Kim Jeong Yeon, Choi Cha Won for Smugglers
- Shin Yeon Shick for Cobweb
Best Editing
- Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl
- Han Mi Yeon for Sleep
- Han Mi Yeon for Concrete Utopia
- Yang Jin Mo for Cobweb
- Lee Gang Hee for Smugglers
Best Cinematography and Lighting
- Kim Jee Yong, Park Jun Woo for Cobweb
- Kim Young Ho, Hwang Soon Wook for The Moon
- Choi Yeong Hwan, Lee Jae Hyuk for Smugglers
- Kim Tae Kyeong, Hong Seung Chul for The Night Owl
- Cho Hyoung Rae, Lee Kil Kyu for Concrete Utopia
Best Art Direction
- Lee Hoo Kyoung for Smugglers
- Kim Min Hye for Ballerina
- Cho Hwa Sung, Choi Hyun Seouk for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb
- Lee Ha Jun for The Night Owl
Best Music
- Mowg for Cobweb
- Kim Hae Won for Concrete Utopia
- Chang Kiha for Smugglers
- Gray for Ballerina
- Hwang Sang Jun for Hero
Technical Award
- Jin Jong Hyun for VFX in The Moon
- Eun Jae Hyun for VFX in Concrete Utopia
- Yoon Jung Hee for Costume Design in Smugglers
- Heo Myeong Hoeng, Yoon Sung Min for Stunt in The Roundup: No Way Out
- Park Yong Ki for Sound in The Night Owl
Chung Jung Won Best Short Film
- Ghwa the Last Name
- A Room of Two Women's Own
- World of Hello
- Yangnimdong girl
- Good Boy Candy
Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film
- The Roundup: No Way Out
- Smugglers
- Concrete Utopia
- The Night Owl
- Hero