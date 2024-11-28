Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Date, Venue, Hosts, Presenters, Performers, Streaming Details

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 will take place in Seoul on Friday (November 29) with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The 45th annual award show will feature Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon as hosts. Both the actors shared their excitement about hosting the show for the first time. Ji Min said she could not imagine taking up the role of MC. Je Hoon shared his overwhelming emotions and mix of worry after receiving an offer to host the glam event.

With only a day left for the star-studded award night to kickstart, the organizers have released details of the event, including the nomination list. Films released between October 12, 2023, and October 10, 2024, are eligible to compete for the awards. Here is everything about the 45th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, including the date, venue, hosts, presenters, performers, and live-streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Time

Sports Chosun is organizing the annual award ceremony. The star-studded event will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday (November 29). KBS will telecast the award show live online for moviegoers in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. People can watch the ceremony live online on KBS2 and the official YouTube channel.

Hosts

As mentioned above, Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will host the annual award ceremony. Ji Min will follow in the footsteps of Kim Hye Soo, who hosted the glam event for 30 years. Hye Soo has been the MC of this award show since 1993. She hosted the glam event from its 14th edition to the 44th edition.

"When I think about the stature and legacy of Kim Hye Soo, I couldn't even imagine taking on the role of MC after her. I deeply felt the [big] presence of Kim Hye Soo, who has represented the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and I send her my utmost respect again. I will strive to uphold the tradition and dignity she has established," Ji Min said about hosting the show for the first time.

Je Hoon is also set to take up the challenge of hosting the annual award show for the first time. Although he attended the glam event and won the Best New Actor during the 32nd Blue Dragon Film Awards, he is hosting the award show for the first time. The actor shared his excitement about becoming an MC this year.

'When I was offered the role of MC for the Blue Dragon Film Awards, which has been loved by so many for a long time, I felt a mix of worry and overwhelming emotion. As an actor and a person who genuinely loves films, I thought it would be an unparalleled honor to host the Blue Dragon Film Awards, which I have admired since my childhood. I will prepare with utmost sincerity to ensure that I do not disappoint the many filmmakers and audiences who see this as a celebration. I will do my best to uphold the prestige and dignity of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, which has been built by many senior actors, including Kim Hye Soo," he shared.

Blue Dragon Film Awards Nomination List:

The final nominees for the 45th annual award show were selected through expert panel votes and fan votes. The movies released between October 12, 2023, and October 10, 2024, were eligible to get nominated this year. Exhuma topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by 12.12: The Day with 10 nominations. Escape, Handsome Guys, and I, the Executioner were nominated in seven categories each.

Best Picture

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Past Lives

Handsome Guys

Best Director

Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day

Kim Tae Yong for Wonderland

Ryoo Seung Wan for I, the Executioner

Lee Jong Pil for Escape

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Rookie Director

Kim Se Hwi for Following

Nam Dong Hyeop for Handsome Guys

Celine Song for Past Lives

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Actor in a Leading Role

Lee Sung Min for Handsome Guys

Lee Je Hoon for Escape

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day

Choi Min Sik for Exhuma

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Actress in a Leading Role

Go Ah Sung for Because I Hate Korea

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver

Tang Wei for Wonderland

Actor in a Supporting Role

Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape

Park Hae Joon for 12.12: The Day

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma

Lee Hee Joon for Handsome Guys

Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Gong Seung Yeon for Handsome Guys

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver

Han Sun Hwa for Pilot

Best Rookie Actor

Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons

Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Lee Jung Ha for Victory

Joo Jong Hyuk for Because I Hate Korea

Best Rookie Actress

Yuri for Dolphin

Park Ju Hyun for Drive

Lee Joo Myung for Pilot

Hyeri for Victory

Ha Yun Kyung for Concerning My Daughter

Best Cinematography

Revolver

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Escape

Exhuma

Best Screenplay

The Dream Songs

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Past Lives

Handsome Guys

Music Award

Love in the Big City

I, the Executioner

Victory

Escape

Exhuma

Production Design Award

Revolver

12.12: The Day

Wonderland

Escape

Exhuma

Film Editing Award

I, the Executioner

12.12: The Day

Escape

Exhuma

Handsome Guys

Staff Award