Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch 45th Annual Ceremony from Anywhere

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024 will begin with a worldwide live telecast from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea, on Friday (November 29). Sports Chosun is organizing the 45th annual award show to recognize excellence in cinematic achievements. Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon are organizing the glam event this year. People in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US and Canada, can watch the star-studded ceremony live online.

The final nominees for the 45th annual award show were selected through expert panel votes and fan votes. This year, movies released between October 12, 2023, and October 10, 2024, were eligible to be nominated. Exhuma topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by 12.12: The Day with 10 nominations. Escape, Handsome Guys, and I, the Executioner were nominated in seven categories.

Here is how to watch the 45th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

How to Watch?

KBS2 and KBS YouTube channels will broadcast the glam event live online for moviegoers in South Korea on Friday (November 29). The star-studded ceremony will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 6:30 PM KST. The official YouTube channel of KBS Kpop will telecast the event live online. The main event will go live at 8:30 PM KST.

People in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show live online on various YouTube channels of KBS.

Here are the International Air Timings: