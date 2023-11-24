Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 winners will be announced through a worldwide live broadcast at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on Friday (November 24) at 8.30 pm KST. Any film made by a Korean national and released after November 1, 2022, with a running time of 40 minutes is eligible for nominations. A panel of expert judges will select the winners, which will be announced on the day of the event.

The annual award ceremony first launched in 1963, will take place on Friday (November 24) with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Around 40 movies that made their way to the final list were screened to the public during selection. The award ceremony opens after the screening. Sports Chosun will present the annual award ceremony for excellence in cinematic achievements.

Some Star Awards over the years include Lee Ji Eun for Broker, Go Kyung Pyo for Decision to Leave, Daniel Henney and Im Yoon Ah for Confidential Assignment 2: International, Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape from Mogadishu, Im Yoon Ah for Miracle: Letters to the President, Song Joong Ki for Space Sweepers, and Jeon Yeo Been for Night in Paradise.

The award categories include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Director, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Short Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Editing, Best Music, and Technical Award. Smugglers topped the nomination list this year with 12 nods.

How to Watch?

Kim Hye Soo will host the annual award show for the 30th and the last time. Since the star-studded event is known for its transparent and fair judgment, moviegoers can look forward to it.

KBS will telecast the award show live online for moviegoers in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. People can watch the ceremony live online on KBS2 and the official YouTube channel.

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 Winners List:

Best Film

Concrete Utopia

Next Sohee

Smugglers

The Night Owl

Cobweb

Best Director

Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Kim Jee Woon for Cobweb

Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers

Lee Han for Honey Sweet

Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee

Best Actor

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Doh Kyung Soo for The Moon

Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl

Yoo Hae Jin for Honey Sweet

Song Kang Ho for Cobweb

Best Actress

Kim Seo Hyung for Green House

Kim Hye Soo for Smugglers

Park Bo Young for Concrete Utopia

Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Best Supporting Actor

Park Jeong Min for Smugglers

Song Joong Ki for Hopeless

Lee Joon Hyuk for The Roundup: No Way Out

Oh Jung Se for Cobweb

Zo In Sung for Smugglers

Best Supporting Actress

Krystal Jung for Cobweb

Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia

Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb

Han Sun Hwa for Honey Sweet

Lee Yoon Ji for Dream Palace

Best New Actor

Lee Shin Young for Rebound

Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Kang Tae Joo for The Childe

Choi Min Young for Dream Palace

Hong Xa Bin for Hopeless

Best New Actress

Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee

Go Min Si for Smugglers

Kim Hyung Seo for Hopeless

Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl

An So Yo for Green House

Best New Director

Ka Sung Moon for Dream Palace

Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless

Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Jason Yu for Sleep

Lee Sol Hui for Green House

Best Screenplay

Jung Ju Ri for Next Sohee

Lee Shin Ji, Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Hyun Eun Mi, Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Ryoo Seung Wan, Kim Jeong Yeon, Choi Cha Won for Smugglers

Shin Yeon Shick for Cobweb

Best Editing

Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl

Han Mi Yeon for Sleep

Han Mi Yeon for Concrete Utopia

Yang Jin Mo for Cobweb

Lee Gang Hee for Smugglers

Best Cinematography and Lighting

Kim Jee Yong, Park Jun Woo for Cobweb

Kim Young Ho, Hwang Soon Wook for The Moon

Choi Yeong Hwan, Lee Jae Hyuk for Smugglers

Kim Tae Kyeong, Hong Seung Chul for The Night Owl

Cho Hyoung Rae, Lee Kil Kyu for Concrete Utopia

Best Art Direction

Lee Hoo Kyoung for Smugglers

Kim Min Hye for Ballerina

Cho Hwa Sung, Choi Hyun Seouk for Concrete Utopia

Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb

Lee Ha Jun for The Night Owl

Best Music

Mowg for Cobweb

Kim Hae Won for Concrete Utopia

Chang Kiha for Smugglers

Gray for Ballerina

Hwang Sang Jun for Hero

Technical Award

Jin Jong Hyun for VFX in The Moon

Eun Jae Hyun for VFX in Concrete Utopia

Yoon Jung Hee for Costume Design in Smugglers

Heo Myeong Hoeng, Yoon Sung Min for Stunt in The Roundup: No Way Out

Park Yong Ki for Sound in The Night Owl

Chung Jung Won Best Short Film

Ghwa the Last Name

A Room of Two Women's Own

World of Hello

Yangnimdong girl

Good Boy Candy

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film