Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 is just a month away from its live telecast. The organizers have shared details about the upcoming award ceremony, including the date, venue, nomination criteria, judging panel, and winner selection procedure. Since the star-studded event is known for its transparent and fair judgment, moviegoers look forward to it.

The annual award ceremony first launched in 1963, will take place in November with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Any film made by a Korean national and released after November 1, 2022, with a running time of 40 minutes is eligible for nominations. A panel of expert judges will select the winners.

Here is everything about the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, like the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 will take place with a live broadcast at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on Friday (November 24). Sports Chosun will present the annual award ceremony for excellence in cinematic achievements.

Lineup and Nomination List

The organizers have not released the presenters and performers lineup for this year. Moviegoers are also looking forward to the nomination list. The award categories include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Director, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Short Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Editing, Best Music, and Technical Award.

How to Watch?

KBS will telecast the award show live online for moviegoers in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

The annual award ceremony is known for considering famous and blockbuster movies of high artistic value. It is one of the most recognized film awards in South Korea. Around 40 movies that made their way to the final list are screened to the public yearly during the selection process. The award ceremony opens after screening each of the selections.

Some famous Star Awards over the years include Lee Ji Eun for Broker, Go Kyung Pyo for Decision to Leave, Daniel Henney and Im Yoon Ah for Confidential Assignment 2: International, Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape from Mogadishu, Im Yoon Ah for Miracle: Letters to the President, Song Joong Ki for Space Sweepers, and Jeon Yeo Been for Night in Paradise.