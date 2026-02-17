Honour Episode 6 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Honour episode 6 will air on ENA on Tuesday (February 17) at 10:00 pm KST. The legal drama starring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah focuses on the relationship between Kang Shin Jae and Baek Tae Joo. According to the production team, the deal between the duo is a crucial point to watch in the upcoming episode of this legal drama.

The newly released stills tease a turning point in the relationship between Kang Shin Jae and Baek Tae Joo. The photos show Shin Jae and Tae Joo discussing a serious matter. Meanwhile, the preview shows Shin Jae trying to convince her mother, Sung Tae Im, to remove Kwon Joong Hyun from the position of L&J's head. The producers teased that Shin Jae might team up with Tae Joo to reclaim her position in L&J.

"Sung Tae Im's decision after discovering the prostitution scandal will become a decisive factor that shakes Kang Shin Jae. Kang Shin Jae and Baek Tae Joo's deal will be a crucial point to watch in 'Honour' moving forward," the production team shared.

Honour, the legal drama starring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah, premiered on ENA on Monday (February 2) at 10:00 pm KST. It follows three lawyers and features their investigation into a massive scandal from the past. Episode 1 introduced Na Young, Eun Chae, and Chung Na as the founding members of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join). The law firm aims to help the victims of crimes against women. Na Young appears in the mini-series as Yoon Ra Young, a star attorney at L&J, known for being a high-profile celebrity lawyer. Eun Chae portrays Kang Shin Jae, the head of this law firm. Chung Ah plays Hwang Hyun Jin, an action-forward attorney.

The other cast members include Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, Choi Young Joon, Kim Mi Sook, and Lee Hae Young. Woo Jin features Baek Tae Joo, the CEO of an IT company. Hyun Woo portrays Park Je Yeol, a prosecutor who stands against L&J. Young Joon plays Goo Seon Gyu, Hyun Jin's husband, who is a detective. Mi Sook appears as Seong Tae Im, Shin Jae's mother, who is the head of the major law firm Haeil. Hae Young plays Kwon Jung Hyun, a former judge and Haeil's second-in-command.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this mystery thriller legal drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Honour:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The main poster for the mini-series teases the unbreakable bond between the three founding partners of L&J. The poster shows them holding hands with determination. According to the production team, each attorney will have a personal story to share with viewers. It reflects their strong will to fight for the victims of crime against women.

"Through the main poster, we wanted to convey the strong will of the three lawyers who act as each other's support system, as well as the overall message of the drama. During the shoot, Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah displayed perfect chemistry, radiating powerful energy with just their gazes and poses. As secrets from their past return as a massive scandal that weighs heavily on them, the women's fierce fight to protect their honor will deliver an intense thrill to viewers," the production team shared.