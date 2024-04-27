Blood-soaked Military Horse That Bolt Through London City, Critically Injured – Service Futures in Doubt

Onlookers on London streets had a shocking experience when they witnessed military horses running loose, injuring at least four individuals on Wednesday morning. Pictures and videos of one of the heavily blood-soaked horses were widely circulated on social media, causing concern about its condition. The British Army confirmed that two out of the five military horses that bolted through central London after being startled during an exercise suffered serious injuries, potentially ending their service careers.

Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge revealed that two of the Household Cavalry horses, Vida and Quaker, involved in the six-mile rampage through the UK capital were in "serious condition." The army stated it's too early to determine if they'll return to active duty.

"Unfortunately they are in a serious condition," Cartlidge said when asked about their survival prospects.

No serious injuries to military or public members occurred during the ordeal on Wednesday, according to Cartlidge.

The horses, part of the Household Cavalry, broke away during a training exercise at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial site in central London. Up to five people were reportedly injured during the incident.

A British army spokesperson mentioned that while some horses are expected to return to duty after the ordeal, Vida and Quaker might not be as fortunate. Vida, visibly injured and seen blood-soaked in videos, underwent overnight surgery and is currently under observation. Quaker was also operated on but was transferred to an equine hospital for specialized treatment.

The extent of their injuries, though not entirely clear, doesn't seem to include broken bones, according to the army. Reports indicate that four personnel fell from their horses during the chaos, with some sustaining injuries.

The Army assured that all personnel involved are expected to fully recover and return to duty.

Concerns have arisen about the injured horses' future and their potential return to service. A user expressed worries to the British Army, seeking clarity on the horses' post-surgery prospects.