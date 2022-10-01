Jack Burnell-Williams: Soldier Who Guarded Queen's Coffin During Her Funeral Procession Found Dead at an Army Barracks in London

A guard who provided his services at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is found dead at an Army barracks. Jack Burnell-Williams died at the age of 18. He guarded the Queen's coffin during her funeral procession.

The teenage guard was part of the Blues and Royals regiment. He was found dead at London barracks around 3:45 pm on Wednesday. When the alarm was raised on Wednesday, cops and paramedics moved towards the base, where Jack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack Burnell-Williams' Death Was Revealed By His Mother

Williams' death was revealed by his mother Laura, who shared a post on Facebook about her son's death.

"Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jack Williams yesterday," wrote Laura.

Burnell-Williams Was Declared Dead At The Scene

Jack is believed to be one of the Household Cavalry's newest recruits. He was one of the guards present during the Queen's funeral procession when her coffin was pulled from Westminster Abbey, through Whitehall, down The Mall, and past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch earlier this month, according to News.com.au

Previous videos posted by his family show that on the day of Her Majesty's funeral, Jack along with the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is seen taking part in the ceremony.

In multiple pictures posted by his mother, Jack is seen in uniform while performing his duty in uniform. He also took part in the Trooping of the Color as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Officials have stated that Burnell-Williams's death was unexpected but it's not being treated as suspicious.

"An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death was unexpected, it has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner," said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

