As ridiculous as it might sound, a blonde woman in Germany walked straight into a PlayStation store and urinated on their gaming consoles. The video was posted on Reddit and the woman seems to be enjoying and laughing out loud while her friend is also heard laughing while filming the entire clip.

Incident happened at MediaMarkt

The incident occurred at MediaMarkt, which is a major German electronics retailer. In the viral clip which is doing the rounds on social media, the blonde woman is seen dressed up in a grey skirt with stockings and black jacket, while she approaches a PlayStation 4 display where the latest FIFA game is set up.

The woman looks around to see if anyone is watching and then squats in front of the controllers and pulls down her stockings to urinate all over the PlayStation gaming consoles while the cameraman moves around her trying to capture it from all angles.

The cameraman then pans back to show the mess, which includes some faeces left behind where the woman was urinating. The woman then turns around and stops briefly as she walks away, laughing and covering her mouth.

The act was heavily criticised by people all over the world

However, Reddit users were disgusted with the video and slammed the woman and the cameraman for doing such a shameful thing in public causing inconvenience to the staff members and shoppers.

A user commented, "She should have to pay to have a hazardous waste cleaning crew come, plus sex offender charges for peeing in public like they do to guys who get caught peeing outside."

Another user commented, "This is not funny or hot, this is f***ing disgusting,'' and another stated that the woman should be arrested for urinating all over the store. "She definitely should've been arrested for this,'' and another user joked that the woman clearly hates PlayStation and loves Xbox instead, "She's clearly an Xbox fan."