A group of Black Lives Matter protesters were filmed harassing and assaulting a black manger at a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a video that is being widely circulated on social media.

Video footage of the incident, which took place on Saturday, shows a man with a megaphone harassing the manager and chanting slogans in unison with other protesters inside the restaurant.

'You're Going to Get Smacked'

Frustrated with their antics, the manager tries to get them to leave the establishment but continues to be pestered by them. At one point, the megaphone-wielding man approaches the manager and screams in his face before getting into a tussle with him as protesters try to separate the two.

"Don't touch me," the manager can be heard saying repeatedly as the protester challenges him to a fight and blocks him from entering the kitchen. Towards the end of the clip, one of the protesters tells the manager that he's "going to get smacked."

The manager snaps back saying "Then go ahead and smack me. Do it. Put your hands on me. Go ahead!" Watch the clip below:

Same Protesters Caught Chugging White Couple's Beer

Turns out, the group of protesters were the same ones who were filmed harassing white diners at a separate restaurant in Pittsburgh, as previously reported

The mob was marching through downtown Pittsburgh when they confronted diners chanting, "F*** the white people that built the system!" and "F*** the police!" before a woman donning a T-shirt that reads "Nazi Lives Don't Matter" approaches an elderly couple's table in the outdoor dining area, grabs a glass of beer kept on their table, gulps it down in one go before banging the glass and leaving.

Another video clip showed the protesters harassing and assaulting bicyclists who tried to ride through the protest crowd.Pittsburgh police confirmed that they were reviewing several social media videos of the protest incidents and urged anyone who was assaulted during the protests to come forward to file a report.