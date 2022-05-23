BLM Donated $200,000 to Radical Chicago Group Whose Boss Calls Police 'Pigs' and Says 'Defund These B***ards'

The Black Lives Matter Global Foundation donated a hefty sum in the 2021 financial year to a Chicago-based nonprofit, whose boss has repeatedly abused cops even calling them "pigs". The BLM Global Network Foundation gave Equity and Transformation (EAT) $200,000 "cash donation" in 2021, according to recently published tax papers.

According to Fox News Digital, EAT organized protests against police and advocates for reparations following the death of George Floyd. However, the nonprofit, founded by defund the police activist and community organizer Richard Wallace, who is also the group's director, reportedly, time and again called the police "pigs" and posted instigating messages on Facebook and Twitter.

Over-Aggressive Stance

EAT has over the past couple of years, especially after the tragic death of George Floyd, organized protests against police and advocates for reparations. According to its website, Equity and Transformation (EAT) is a Chicago-based social justice group developed "by and for post-incarcerated people."

However, it appears to be primarily concerned with attaining "social and economic equity for Black Workers engaged in the informal economy," or African Americans who work jobs "not regulated or protected by the state," which appears to include criminal activity.

Wallace in doing so has time and again been abusive of the police. He has not only repeatedly called police "pigs" but also and said they need to "defund these b---ards." He even posted emojis on his Facebook in response to a 2020 report, saying, "54 percent of Americans think burning down Minneapolis police precinct was justified after George Floyd's death."

Long before that, in 2015, Wallace took to Twitter to scream, "Fâ€”- the cops."

Defund the police movement stated in the wake of surging murders of Black Americans, resulting in Black Americans being disproportionately affected. EAT was also formed with the same objective.

The social media pages of EAT highlight many examples of their activism and participation in anti-police protests, but one group that appeared frequently on their Facebook and Twitter pages was Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50 liberal groups, including Black Lives Matter.

The anti-police financing coalition, which is sponsored by the "Squad's" senior progressives, sent a text message to supporters last summer saying, "Black August is when we commemorate the lives of our fallen freedom fighters and political prisoners, prisoners of war, and exiles."

Against the Police?

The text message was in supporters to sign mercy petitions for Mutulu Shakur and Sundiata Acoli. Shakur is a former member of the Black Liberation Army and the mastermind behind multiple armed robberies in Connecticut and New York. Both Shakur and Acoli are convicted of robbery and Wallace had been supporting them.

JoAnne Chesimard, Shakur's married name, was one of the two passengers in Acoli's vehicle and was also convicted of Foerster's murder in 1973. She avoided prison, though, and was granted asylum in Cuba by Fidel Castro.

She was later added to FBI's most-wanted list. In a 2013 tweet, Wallace responded to Assata Shakur's addition to the FBI's terrorist list by writing, "Assata Becomes First woman on FBI most wanted and Malcolm Shabazz is found dead. They want to silent our Heroes!"

However, it's not just Wallace but also Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, who has openly supported Shakur, the outlet reported. In a now-deleted 2016 Facebook post, Cullors had written, "Assata Shakur we love you. Fight for you and because of you. On this day and everyday."

BLM's tax forms have now revealed that the group donated over $25 million in grants and funds in 2021 fiscal year. Around $5 million in awards were provided to its chapters in various cities. They also donated $1.6 million to transgender advocacy groups such as Transgender Advocates and the Transgender Law Center.

The tax documents provide the first glimpse into the finances of BLM Global Network Foundation. According to the Fox News report, the group was previously fiscally sponsored, which meant it didn't have to file taxes, but in 2020 it became its own legal company.

Besides, BLM's money went to several other organizations. Bowers Consulting, a corporation managed by its board secretary Shalomyah Bowers, received $2.1 million, Trap Heals LLC, a company registered to Damon Turner, the father of Cullors' kid, received $970,000, and Cullors Protection LLC, a firm controlled by Cullors' brother Paul, received $840,000.